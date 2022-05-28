UrduPoint.com

US Places $625Mln Order For Stingers With Mid-2026 Estimated Completion Date - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) The United States awarded Raytheon a $625 million order for Stinger air-defense systems that are expected to be ready in just over four years, the Pentagon said in a press release.

The order comes as the Pentagon and defense industry are scrambling to address a shortage of both Stingers along with Javelin anti-armor systems. Last week, Congress passed a bill with over $20 billion in security aid for Kiev, which includes funding to allow the US military to backfill Stingers and Javelins that have been provided to Ukraine.

"Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $624,601,212 (contract) modification... for the procurement of Stinger missiles and associated equipment. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2026," the release said on Friday.

Reuters reported earlier that the Pentagon was expected to order 1,468 more Stingers, but the estimated delivery could take up to 30 months.

Earlier this month, Raytheon said it will not be able to ramp up production to fulfill Javelin and Stinger requirements until at least 2023-2024.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth told Congress there is an obsolete part required to build Stingers and the US government will have to develop a work-around or a next-generation design.

The Biden administration has already provided Ukraine with 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems along with 5,500 Javelins since Russia's special military operation began in February. However, this is far short of what Ukraine has claimed it needs. In March, Kiev requested 500 Javelins and 500 Stingers per day, although US officials told CNN the Pentagon believes Ukraine is inflating its requirements.

Earlier on Friday, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said the US is aware of Ukraine's requests for advanced, long-range rocket systems to assist their forces in the Donbas region, but would not comment on decisions that have yet to be made. CNN has reported citing officials that the package could be announced as soon as next week.

