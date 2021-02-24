US plans to distribute at least 3 mn J&J doses next week: official

President Joe Biden's administration anticipates distributing at least three million doses of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine should it receive emergency use authorization (EUA), White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said Wednesday

"If an EUA is issued, we anticipate allocating three to four million doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccine next week," he said.

"Johnson and Johnson has announced it aims to deliver a total of 20 million doses by the end of March," he added.