US Police Arrest 2 White Residents of Georgia Over Murder of African American - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) US police have arrested two white residents of Georgia over a high-profile murder of an African American man, who was shot dead while jogging on a residential street in south Georgia back in February, media reported.

According to Fox New broadcaster, father and son Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael from Glynn County were arrested on Thursday and they have been charged with murder and aggravated assault. Ahmaud Arbery was killed on February 23.

Gregory McMichael spotted Arbery jogging and called the police to report his suspicions that the African American man had been involved in recent burglaries in the area.

The father called his son and they were trying to follow Arbery. Arbery was killed during a struggle for a shotgun. The family of the deceased claims that Arbery has become the victim of racial hatred against African Americans.

The arrest took place in the wake of public outcry after the video of the murder had appeared on the internet. US President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive contenders for the 2020 presidential election, have already responded to the situation and extended condolences to Arbery's family.