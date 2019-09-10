UrduPoint.com
US Policy On Iran Unchanged After Bolton Exit, Maximum Pressure To Continue - Mnuchin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 11:30 PM

US Policy on Iran Unchanged After Bolton Exit, Maximum Pressure to Continue - Mnuchin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) The United States' foreign policy on Iran will not change after National Security Adviser John Bolton's exit, and the maximum pressure campaign will remain in place, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said he had asked Bolton to resign because he disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions.

"I would say Secretary [Mike] Pompeo and myself and the President are completely aligned on our maximum pressure campaign .

.. it's absolutely working," Mnuchin said when asked whether the administration would have less hawkish Iran policy after Bolton's resignation. "We are maintaining the maximum pressure campaign."

At the same press briefing, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, when asked if he could foresee a meeting between Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during the UN General Assembly, said there was a potential possibility of such a meeting.

Bolton opposed Trump's efforts to negotiate with North Korea and engage in any way with Iran, according to media reports.

