Thu 24th September 2020 | 06:45 PM

US Posts 870,000 Weekly Jobless Claims For Week to Sept 19 - Labor Dept.

Some 870,000 Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, up slightly from the previous week, the Labor Department said on Thursday, as the US job market continued to struggle six months into the coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Some 870,000 Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, up slightly from the previous week, the Labor Department said on Thursday, as the US job market continued to struggle six months into the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the week ending September 19, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 870,000," the Labor Department said in a news release. It revised claims in the previous week to September 12 to 866,000, putting the current week's rise at 4,000.

More Stories From World

