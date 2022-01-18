UrduPoint.com

US Preparing Action At UN Security Council In Case Russia Invades Ukraine - Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2022 | 10:14 PM

The United States is preparing action at the UN Security Council to respond to Russia if the latter decides to invade Ukraine, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Tuesday

"We're prepared... to take the necessary actions to respond to Russian aggression, including in New York, at the Security Council, where I will be leading efforts to bring this before the Council," Thomas-Greenfield said.

The US Ambassador pointed out that Russia's potential incursion in Ukraine would "attack" the entire UN Charter, and the United States has already discussed with partners at the UN Security Council its plans in case of such a military invasion.

"Should Russia make this move... we will come to the Council, and we will come quickly to the Council," Thomas-Greenfield said.

Specifically, the United States plans to bring a resolution before the UN Security Council if Russia attacks Ukraine, she said.

Even with Russia most likely vetoing a potential draft resolution, the action will push the country into isolation and "on the defensive" at the UN Security Council.

The United States has accused Russia of troop build-up near the country's border with Ukraine and allegedly planning an invasion. Russia has dismissed the accusations and pointed to NATO's military activity near its borders and warned the alliance's actions are a threat to its national security.

The United States and NATO held consultations with Russia earlier in January to discuss the Russian-proposed mutual security guarantees in Europe.

