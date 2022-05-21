UrduPoint.com

US President Joe Biden Signs $40Bln Aid Bill For Ukraine - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2022 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) US President Joe Biden signed a bill to provide $40 billion in aid to Ukraine, the White House said on Saturday.

On Thursday, the US Senate passed a record $40 billion Ukraine aid bill in an 86-to-11 vote. The House of Representatives passed the legislation earlier in May in a 368-57 vote. The bill will provide Ukraine with over $20 billion in military aid, almost $9 billion in economic assistance, over $4 billion in humanitarian aid, and another $4 billion in foreign military financing through the State Department.

The bill provides "supplemental emergency appropriations for fiscal year 2022 to Federal agencies to respond to the situation in, and for assistance to, Ukraine," according to the White House.

Earlier this week, CNN reported, citing a government official, that the bill will be "flown" to Biden for signature in South Korea, while the president is on his Asian tour.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation solely targets Ukraine's military infrastructure and aims to demilitarize and "de-Nazify" the country.

