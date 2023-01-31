US Prosecutors to Start Presenting Evidence to Grand Jury on Trump Case Today - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) US prosecutors will start providing evidence related to the case of former President Donald Trump today to a grand jury, which May prompt criminal charges against him, the US media reported.

The Manhattan district attorney's office will reportedly present evidence about Trump's role in paying money to a porn star during the 2016 presidential campaign, according New York Times, citing people familiar with the matter.

The newspaper went on to say that earlier in the day, one of the witnesses was seen with his attorney entering the building in Lower Manhattan where the grand jury is sitting.

The newspaper explained that the witness is David Pecker, who used to be a publisher of The National Enquirer, which allegedly helped arrange the deal with Stormy Daniels.

Moreover, the prosecutors have started contacting officials from Trump's 2016 campaign, the newspaper said, citing one of the people.

The district attorney's office is also continuing to probe the way that Trump valued his assets, the New York Times said, citing the people familiar with the matter.

The newspaper noted in the report that an impaneled jury consists of 23 randomly selected Manhattan residents who are sworn in to serve for six months to hear complex cases.