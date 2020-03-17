WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The US government is throwing around insults and excuses to obfuscate the fact prosecutors lost their election-meddling case against Russia's Concord Management and Consulting, the firm's defense attorney, Eric Dubelier, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Monday, US prosecutors said they dropped charges against Concord because pursuing prosecution would supposedly expose law enforcement techniques. In 2018, US Special Counsel Robert Mueller indicted Concord and more than a dozen Russian intelligence officials for allegedly interfering in the 2016 elections.

"The government can spin this result however they want but it will not change the fact that we won and they lost," Dubelier said. "And taking cheap shots at Concord and its owner on their way out of the case is abusive and improper.

We were ready to try and win the case. It is now apparent that they were not."

Earlier in the day, a US court granted the prosecutors' motion to drop the case. Meanwhile, Concord is preparing a $50-billion lawsuit against the United States over the illegal prosecution, the company's director, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, said on Tuesday.

The US authorities claimed Concord engaged in "information warfare" and tried to link the company to the internet Research Agency, deemed by the US as a "troll farm" that meddled in the elections. Prigozhin told the court in a filing earlier in March that he made no payments to the Internet Research Agency.

The Mueller report specifically accused the Russian government of direct involvement with Prigozhin and the Internet Research Agency. Moscow has denied the allegations.