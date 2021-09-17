UrduPoint.com

US Ready To Delay New Sanctions If Ethiopia, Eritrea Act To Resolve Conflict - Blinken

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 08:12 PM

US Ready to Delay New Sanctions if Ethiopia, Eritrea Act to Resolve Conflict - Blinken

The US government has issued an executive order imposing new sanctions on individuals and organizations involved in the escalating conflict in Ethiopia, but will delay imposing them if both sides rapidly act to resolve their dispute, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The US government has issued an executive order imposing new sanctions on individuals and organizations involved in the escalating conflict in Ethiopia, but will delay imposing them if both sides rapidly act to resolve their dispute, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"In the midst of ongoing violence, abuses against civilians, and growing humanitarian plight in Ethiopia, President (Joe) Biden today signed an Executive Order establishing a new sanctions regime in response to the crisis," Blinken said in a statement. "Eritrean forces should immediately and permanently withdraw from Ethiopia."

Through the new order, the United States will be able to impose financial sanctions on individuals and entities in connection with the conflict.

However, if the parties take immediate steps to end the fighting and negotiate a peaceful solution, the United States is prepared to delay imposing sanctions, the report said.

"This conflict has sparked one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with more than five million people requiring assistance, of which over 900,000 are living in famine conditions. This new tool underscores our resolve to use every appropriate tool at our disposal to bring relief to the long-suffering people of the region," the report added.

The governments of Ethiopia and Eritrea, the Amhara regional government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) have failed to stop fighting and invest in diplomacy required to solve the ongoing crisis. Instead, violence has escalated and spread, and human rights abuses and obstruction of humanitarian access continue, according to the statement.

Related Topics

World Eritrea Ethiopia United States From Government Million

Recent Stories

World on 'catastrophic' path to 2.7C warming: UN c ..

World on 'catastrophic' path to 2.7C warming: UN chief

1 minute ago
 I.Coast to try more than 40 police for graft

I.Coast to try more than 40 police for graft

1 minute ago
 DC declares local holiday on Urs of Shah Inayat Sh ..

DC declares local holiday on Urs of Shah Inayat Shaheed

6 minutes ago
 Guterres Tells Sputnik UN Must Engage With Taliban

Guterres Tells Sputnik UN Must Engage With Taliban

6 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 198353 cusecs water

IRSA releases 198353 cusecs water

6 minutes ago
 Hitting Debt Ceiling Could Trigger US Recession - ..

Hitting Debt Ceiling Could Trigger US Recession - White House

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.