US Ready to Talk With Iran Without Preconditions - Pompeo

(@imziishan)

The US Administration is ready to conduct negotiations with Iran without preconditions, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday at the joint press conference with Argentine Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie in Buenos Aires

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) The US Administration is ready to conduct negotiations with Iran without preconditions, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday at the joint press conference with Argentine Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie in Buenos Aires

"We are prepared to conduct negotiations with no preconditions," Pompeo said.

He accused Tehran in setting conditions for talks with Washington.

"Iranians continue to say they will talk but only if the United States does something," he said.

Pompeo also accused Iran of terrorizing the region and pursuing a nuclear weapons program.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump and Defense Department officials reiterated their assessment that it was an Iranian drone that was shot down on Thursday by US forces in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday said that Tehran believes the USS Boxer may have shot down its own unmanned aerial vehicle.

The Pentagon announced yesterday that an Iranian drone came within a "threatening range" of a US warship in the Strait of Hormuz before being shot down by US forces in a defensive action.