US Renews 'Do Not Travel' Advisory For Colombia Due to Unrest - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The nationwide unrest underway in Colombia prompted the US to renew its most severe travel advisory for the South American nation, the State Department said on Tuesday.

"Colombia is experiencing continuing demonstrations, unrest, and disruptions throughout the country. The nationwide events can cause the shutdown of local roads and major highways, often without prior notice or estimated reopening timelines. Road closures may significantly reduce access to public transportation and airports and may disrupt travel both within and between cities," a department press release said.

The announcement renews a Level-4, 'Do Not Travel' advisory issued by the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the State Department's Level-4 advisory due to crime, terrorism and the threat of kidnapping, the release said.

Workers' strikes and public protests started in Colombia last month, with people walking out against the so-called Sustainable Solidarity Law, a now-shelved tax reform bill that trade unions warned would lead to at least 1.5 million workers having to pay new taxes.

According to Colombia's human rights officials, about 50 people have died amid the protests, including one police officer, while nearly 600 have been injured. Hundreds have been detained. Demonstrators, as well as international institutions, have been drawing attention to the disproportionate use of force by the Colombian police.