US Renews Export Controls On Russia's Rossiya Airlines For 180 Days - Commerce Department

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2023 | 06:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The United States has extended export controls on Russia's Rossiya Airlines for another 180 days, the Commerce Department said in a notice in the Federal Register on Tuesday.

The Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security had previously imposed export controls on Rossiya on November 15, 2022 for a period of 180 days due to what it called "ongoing export violations.

"

"I find that renewal of this order is necessary in the public interest to prevent an imminent violation of the Regulations," Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Enforcement said in the new notice.  "This Order is effective immediately and shall remain in effect for 180 days. "

