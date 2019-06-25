BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) The United States is studying a possible response to Russia's suspension of compliance with the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), in order to protect itself from Russia's cruise missiles, US Permanent Representative to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison said on Tuesday.

Hutchison told reporters that the United States was seeking a response in the sphere of conventional weapons and also studying the possibility to create new defense systems amid Russia's suspension of compliance with the INF.