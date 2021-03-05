US Review of Capitol Riot Proposes Quick Reaction Force - Draft Report

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) A US congressionally-mandated security review of the January 6 riot at the Capitol recommends the creation of a Quick Reaction Force that can immediately respond to similar emergencies, a draft report revealed.

"Our national capital is... a high-value target for foreign terrorists or domestic extremists, yet it has no dedicated QRF [Quick Reaction Force] for response to crises," the draft report states. "The USCP [US Capitol Police] relies on augmentation from other civilian law enforcement agencies for emergency support but we recommend establishment of a robust, dedicated QRF, not only for the USCP, but to serve the nation's capital writ large."

In addition, the draft report said Congress and the Capitol Police board should immediately implement policies to better enable crisis decision-making and give the US Capitol Police chief the authority to make important decisions in an emergency, including requesting help from the National Guard.

The draft report also recommends Congress authorize Capitol Police to hire an additional 350 police officers.

In addition, the draft report also recommends Congress to authorize the Army Corps of Engineers to assess long-term improvements to perimeter fencing, security surveillance and sensor systems.

Moreover, the draft report states Capitol Police must immediately improve intelligence gathering and develop daily intelligence briefings that it can distribute to relevant law enforcement partners.

After the January 6 riot, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi directed retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honore to lead a task force that would conduct a non-partisan six-week review of the security situation surrounding the Capitol incident in order to identify areas of improvement.