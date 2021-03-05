UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Review Of Capitol Riot Proposes Quick Reaction Force - Draft Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 04:50 AM

US Review of Capitol Riot Proposes Quick Reaction Force - Draft Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) A US congressionally-mandated security review of the January 6 riot at the Capitol recommends the creation of a Quick Reaction Force that can immediately respond to similar emergencies, a draft report revealed.

"Our national capital is... a high-value target for foreign terrorists or domestic extremists, yet it has no dedicated QRF [Quick Reaction Force] for response to crises," the draft report states. "The USCP [US Capitol Police] relies on augmentation from other civilian law enforcement agencies for emergency support but we recommend establishment of a robust, dedicated QRF, not only for the USCP, but to serve the nation's capital writ large."

In addition, the draft report said Congress and the Capitol Police board should immediately implement policies to better enable crisis decision-making and give the US Capitol Police chief the authority to make important decisions in an emergency, including requesting help from the National Guard.

The draft report also recommends Congress authorize Capitol Police to hire an additional 350 police officers.

In addition, the draft report also recommends Congress to authorize the Army Corps of Engineers to assess long-term improvements to perimeter fencing, security surveillance and sensor systems.

Moreover, the draft report states Capitol Police must immediately improve intelligence gathering and develop daily intelligence briefings that it can distribute to relevant law enforcement partners.

After the January 6 riot, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi directed retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honore to lead a task force that would conduct a non-partisan six-week review of the security situation surrounding the Capitol incident in order to identify areas of improvement.

Related Topics

Army Police Nancy Lead January Congress From

Recent Stories

Retired Emirati banker rules the roost at Fazza Ch ..

4 hours ago

Global Village breaks 16th Guinness World Records ..

5 hours ago

Pope’s visit to Iraq promotes values of human fr ..

5 hours ago

Israel starts vaccinating Palestinians with work p ..

5 hours ago

How vaccines became ammunition in global diplomacy ..

5 hours ago

UAE aids battle against COVID-19 in Sudan with con ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.