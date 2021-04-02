UrduPoint.com
US, Russia Compete for Leadership in International Telecommunication Union

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Candidates from the United States and Russia vie for the position of Secretary General in the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a UN agency for information and communication technologies, the State Department's spokesman Ned price told reporters on Thursday.

The US announced earlier support for its native Doreen Bogdan-Martin in the 2022 election.

"Right now we are aware of only one other candidate. That's the candidate from the Russian Federation," Price said during a daily briefing.

He described US support for Bogdan-Martin, who has served at the ITU for 28 years, as "yet another element of the administration's renewed emphasis on multilateral tools and fora to tackle global issues.

"

"If elected, Ms. Bogdan-Martin would be the first woman to serve as the ITU Secretary General in the organization's 156 years of existence," Price said.

Founded in 1865, the ITU allocates global radio spectrum and satellite orbits, develops the technical standards that ensure networks and technologies seamlessly interconnect, and strives to improve access to information and communication technologies to underserved communities worldwide, according to the agency's website.

