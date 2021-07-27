UrduPoint.com
US, Russia Could Cooperate In Fight Against Natural, Man-Made Disasters - Antonov

Tue 27th July 2021

Russia and the United States could collaborate on combating natural and man-made disasters, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said during a meeting of the Council for US-Russia Relations (RAPP) on Tuesday

"[T]he problems of environmental protection, the fight against natural and man-made disasters, such as forest fires, are at the forefront," Antonov said. "So, every year the United States' west and Russia's Siberia face this scourge. Currently, the states of Washington, Oregon and California are on fire. We have a difficult situation in Yakutia. Why don't the local authorities establish a dialogue on this topic? I am sure this will seriously add to the RAPP agenda."

