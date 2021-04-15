UrduPoint.com
US Says Reserves Right To Take Further Action On Russia, Will Closely Track Responses

Thu 15th April 2021 | 08:01 PM

The United States reserves the right to take further action against Russia, if necessary, and will closely track responses to the new round of sanctions it has earlier imposed against Moscow, a senior US administration official told reporters on Thursday

"We are not going to speculate about what Russia's responses will be.

They have indicated publicly and in other formats that they would intend to respond to this, and we will have to see what they choose to do," the official said. "The United States reserves the right, of course, to take further action as necessary, but our view is that the best course forward at this point would be for the United States and Russia both to get off of the ladder of escalation and find a stable way forward."

"We will track closely Russian government responses to this and then make determinations from that on the way forward," the official added.

