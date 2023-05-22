UrduPoint.com

US Says Visit Of Israel's National Security Minister 'Provocative' - State Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2023 | 07:22 PM

US Says Visit of Israel's National Security Minister 'Provocative' - State Department

The United States has condemned the visit of Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, the US State Department said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) The United States has condemned the visit of Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, the US State Department said.

Ben-Gvir, who advocates a tougher stance on the Palestinian issue, visited the Temple Mount on Sunday in what was his second visit since January to the site considered holy in Judaism and Islam alike.

"We are also concerned by today's provocative visit to the Temple Mount/Haram al Sharif in Jerusalem and the accompanying inflammatory rhetoric. This holy space should not be used for political purposes, and we call on all parties to respect its sanctity. More broadly, we reaffirm the longstanding U.S. position in support of the historic status quo at Jerusalem's holy sites and underline Jordan's special role as custodian of Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem," US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a Sunday statement.

The US State Department said it was "troubled" by the Israeli government's decision to allow its citizens to establish a permanent presence in the Homesh outpost in the northern West Bank.

"This order is inconsistent with both former Prime Minister Sharon's written commitment to the Bush Administration in 2004 and the current Israeli government's commitments to the Biden Administration. Advancing Israeli settlements in the West Bank is an obstacle to the achievement of a two-state solution," Miller said.

Earlier on Sunday, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) followed Egypt and Jordan in their strong condemnation of the visit by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the Temple Mount.

Relations between Israel and Palestine have been adversarial since the founding of Israel in 1948. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and has been constructing settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Israel Palestine Condemnation Egypt Gaza UAE Visit Bank Qatar Jerusalem Temple United States Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates SITE January Sunday Muslim Jew All From Government

Recent Stories

Innovation Challenge Futuremakers empowering entre ..

Innovation Challenge Futuremakers empowering entrepreneurs with disabilities

3 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy organises Process ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy organises Processes of International Negotiatio ..

11 minutes ago
 Three People Hospitalized in Russian Town Grayvoro ..

Three People Hospitalized in Russian Town Grayvoron After Shelling - Governor

6 minutes ago
 SCA, UBF explore cooperation to support asset mana ..

SCA, UBF explore cooperation to support asset management industry

41 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates 32nd Abu Dhabi Intern ..

Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates 32nd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

41 minutes ago
 DFWAC takes part in seminar on combatting violence ..

DFWAC takes part in seminar on combatting violence against women

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.