UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Seeks UN Rights Council Seat After Trump Pullout

Sumaira FH 50 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 05:09 PM

US seeks UN rights council seat after Trump pullout

The United States is seeking a return to the UN Human Rights Council, three years after former president Donald Trump's administration withdrew, the US top diplomat told the rights body Wednesday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The United States is seeking a return to the UN Human Rights Council, three years after former president Donald Trump's administration withdrew, the US top diplomat told the rights body Wednesday.

"I'm pleased to announce the United States will seek election to the Human Rights Council for the 2022-24 term," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the council in a video message.

"We humbly ask for the support of all UN member states in our bid to return to a seat in this body."The United States announced earlier this month that it would re-engage with the 47-member council after Trump's administration pulled the country out in June 2018.

Related Topics

Election United Nations Trump United States June 2018 All Top

Recent Stories

More than one person were involved in escaping Ish ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy And Antinarcotics Force Seize Drugs ..

11 minutes ago

Her Excellency Zobaida Jalal, Minister for Defence ..

14 minutes ago

Circular debt to increase despite a power tariff h ..

19 minutes ago

UVAS holds farewell ceremony on retirement of Dr S ..

21 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace signs agree ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.