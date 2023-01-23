UrduPoint.com

US Senate Democrat Slams Biden's Handling Of Classified Documents

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2023 | 03:30 PM

US Senate Democrat Slams Biden's Handling of Classified Documents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) US Senate Democratic whip Dick Durbin condemned US President Joe Biden's conduct in keeping classified state documents at home, calling it "unacceptable."

On Sunday, the Department of Justice conducted another search of President Joe Biden's residence in Wilmington, Delaware, during which a new batch of classified documents was found.

Biden "lost the high ground" on this issue of classified information being where it should not be, Durbin told CNN, referring to former President Donald Trump, around whom a similar secret papers scandal erupted last summer.

"When the information is found, it diminishes the stature of any person who is in possession of it, because it is not supposed to happen. Whether it was the fault of a staffer or an attorney, it makes no difference.

The elected official bears all the responsibility," the senate's third-highest ranking Democrat told CNN.

Durbin also noted his own careful and responsible handling of official paperwork, adding that "to think that any of them (documents) ended up in boxes, in storage one place or the other is just unacceptable."

On January 9, US media reported that the president's personal attorneys discovered 10 classified documents pertaining to Ukraine, Iran, and the United Kingdom at a Biden think-tank's office, prompting a Federal probe into the matter.

A second batch of classified documents was discovered in the garage of Biden's residence in Wilmington, Delaware, while another one-page document was found in an adjacent room. The classified documents reportedly date from 2013-2016, when Biden was vice president of the US.

Related Topics

Senate Scandal Ukraine Iran Trump Wilmington United Kingdom January Sunday Media All From

Recent Stories

Zayed Sustainability Prize opens submissions for 2 ..

Zayed Sustainability Prize opens submissions for 2024 Cycle

4 minutes ago
 PM felicitates Mohsin Naqvi on assuming office of ..

PM felicitates Mohsin Naqvi on assuming office of caretaker Punjab CM

1 hour ago
 ADJD intensifies its efforts support families

ADJD intensifies its efforts support families

1 hour ago
 PTI's another U-turn: Over 40 lawmakers want to wi ..

PTI's another U-turn: Over 40 lawmakers want to withdraw resignations from Natio ..

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy Quran by extremists in Sweden

4 hours ago
 "Difficult to replace," Babar praises Shaheen

"Difficult to replace," Babar praises Shaheen

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.