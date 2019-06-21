US Senate Democrats Worried Trump May 'Bumble' Into War With Iran - Schumer

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer after a briefing at the White House on Iran told reporters that he is worried the Trump administration may stumble into war with Tehran.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said Thursday it had shot down a US surveillance drone for violating Iran's airspace, a claim denied by Washington.

Asked if the United States will strike back, President Donald Trump said "you'll find out."

"The president may not intend to go to war here, but we're worried that he and the administration may bumble into a war," Schumer said on Thursday. "We told the room that the Democratic position is that congressional approval must be required before funding any conflict on Iran."