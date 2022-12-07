US Senate Runoff Race in Georgia in Virtual Tie With Almost 60% of Votes Counted

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock has a slim lead over Republican challenger Herschel Walker in the US Senate race in Georgia with almost 60 percent of votes counted.

Warnock leads 50.2% to 49.8% with 58 percent of ballots counted, according to results posted by CNN.

Earlier, Warnock had a 16-point lead with 20% of votes counted.

The runoff was triggered because no candidate secured a majority in the November 8 midterm elections. The victory would boost the Democrats' majority in the Senate to 51-49.

They have already secured control of the Senate with 50 seats because Vice President Kamala Harris holds the tie-breaking vote.