Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 11:53 AM

US Senate to Consider 2022 Defense Budget Bill With Nord Stream 2 Sanctions - Reports

The US Senate on Wednesday will vote on the bill proposing 21 amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act as opposed to the previous 18 to include sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, The Hill newspaper reported, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) The US Senate on Wednesday will vote on the bill proposing 21 amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act as opposed to the previous 18 to include sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, The Hill newspaper reported, citing sources.

The initially proposed 2022 defense budget bill included 18 amendments without listing consideration of Nord Stream 2 sanctions. It was blocked on Monday by Republican politicians who wanted it to include sanctions against the Russian-built gas pipeline in Europe, despite opposition from the Biden administration.

Both Democrats and Republicans are now reaching out to all 100 senators to see if anyone would block the new bill with 21 amendments, according to the report.

Nord Stream 2 is designed to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea. Russia's Gazprom announced the completion of the pipeline's construction on September 10. The project is now awaiting certification.

The US was initially hostile to the pipeline, threatening sanctions to European companies which work for its construction. In July, the US struck a deal with Germany to pave the way for the completion of the pipeline without the threat of US sanctions.

