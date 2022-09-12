US Set to Broaden Restrictions on Semiconductor Exports to China Next Month - Reports

The Biden administration is set to broaden restrictions on the export of semiconductor technology from the United States to China as part of an effort to impede Beijing's technological progress, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) The Biden administration is set to broaden restrictions on the export of semiconductor technology from the United States to China as part of an effort to impede Beijing's technological progress, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The US Commerce Department plans to release regulations next month restricting the export of chipmaking equipment to Chinese factories that produce semiconductors, the report said on Sunday.

The regulations would also restrict shipments of some artificial intelligence computing chips to China, the report added.

The Commerce Department is taking a comprehensive approach to protect US national security and foreign policy interests, a spokesperson reportedly said when asked about the impending regulations.

The restrictions come as part of the Biden administration's efforts to slow China's technological advances by targeting areas where the US maintains an edge, according to the report.

US officials have contacted allies to urge them to implement similar restrictions on selling technology to China, two of the sources also said.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing have risen in recent weeks following a contentious visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.