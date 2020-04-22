UrduPoint.com
US, S.Korea Discussed North Korea's Recent Missile Launches - Department Of Defense

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 10:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The United States and South Korea, as part of a regular dialogue between the defense departments, discussed North Korea's recent missile launches, the US Department of Defense said.

Earlier, the South Korean military said North Korea had fired several projectiles, presumably cruise missiles, towards the Sea of Japan. The range of their flight was more than 150 kilometers (93 miles). In addition, the North Korean Air Force's activity was registered in the Wonsan area - Su fighters allegedly fired air-to-ground missiles.

"The two sides also shared assessments on the recent missile launches by North Korea and reaffirmed the importance of continuing close coordination to remain vigilant in the face of North Korean actions.  Furthermore, the two sides committed to cooperate closely on achieving the complete denuclearization of North Korea," the DoD said.

"Both sides pledged to work jointly in 2020 to devise measures to strengthen the deterrence posture of the ROK-U.S. Alliance through the Deterrence Strategy Committee (DSC)," it said.

