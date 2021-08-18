UrduPoint.com

US Special Forces In East DR Congo To Fight Militia: Sources

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 11:45 PM

US special forces in east DR Congo to fight militia: sources

US special operations forces have arrived in the east of the DR Congo to help in the fight against a feared jihadist militia enjoying "sanctuary" in the region's nature parks, US and Congolese sources said Wednesday

Goma, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :US special operations forces have arrived in the east of the DR Congo to help in the fight against a feared jihadist militia enjoying "sanctuary" in the region's nature parks, US and Congolese sources said Wednesday.

The office of President Felix Tshisekedi said Sunday that Kinshasa had authorised the deployment in support of the Congolese army against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels.

The size of the contingent was unknown but around a dozen soldiers could be seen in official photos of a meeting Sunday between Tshisekedi and a delegation led by US Ambassador to Kinshasa Mike Hammer.

Congolese and US sources confirmed to an AFP correspondent in the region the presence of some of the soldiers at a base in the Virunga natural park known for its endangered mountain gorillas.

The presidency said at the weekend that the contingent would also support rangers in Garamba, which like Virunga has "become a sanctuary for terrorist forces".

The mission is set to last "several weeks" and will target the ADF, which the statement described as a "branch of Daech" -- or the Islamic State group (IS).

It said the force was part of a "global coalition" against IS.

Meanwhile the Congolese army said Wednesday that it had seized back "the last bastions" of a rebel coalition in the Hauts Plateaux region, in the east of the country, after a week of fighting.

The operation was launched Thursday after an attack by fighters of the Makanika Twigwaneho Ngumino/FNL coalition of armed groups who tried to seize a military position, he added.

The Hauts Plateaux region is the scene of a conflict between armed groups formed on a communal basis, notably Tutsi Congolese with distant Rwandan origins, the Banyamulenge, and other communities.

The coalition "Twigwaneho" (self-defence) and "Ngumino" (We Stay Here in Kinyamulenge) is composed of members of the Banyamulenge community.

These armed groups were joined by Colonel Michel Rukundo Makanika who deserted the army in early 2020 with a group of soldiers.

The ADF emerged as a rebel movement in neighbouring Uganda in 1996 but has been active in the eastern DR Congo for nearly 30 years, accused of killing thousands of civilians.

Since April 2019, IS has claimed responsibility for some of their attacks, and in March this year Washington placed the ADF on a list of "terrorist organisations" affiliated with IS.

In a statement last week, the US embassy in the DRC said the special ops team would also help rangers in the Virunga and Garumba parks to "combat trafficking in wild species and other illegal activities".

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Army Rangers Washington Kinshasa Congo Uganda March April Sunday 2019 2020

Recent Stories

Maitha bint Ahmed Al Nahyan Foundation launches ’Our Children Are Our Responsi ..

46 minutes ago
 Owner loses last-ditch UK court bid to save condem ..

Owner loses last-ditch UK court bid to save condemned alpaca

33 seconds ago
 Young guns eye more major success at Women's Briti ..

Young guns eye more major success at Women's British Open

35 seconds ago
 Taliban's Political Chief to Hold Consultations Wi ..

Taliban's Political Chief to Hold Consultations With Afghan Politicians - Report ..

37 seconds ago
 Trudeau Promises Major Wildfire Prevention Efforts ..

Trudeau Promises Major Wildfire Prevention Efforts Should Canadians Reelect Libe ..

39 seconds ago
 Merkel Thanks Uzbek Leader for Logistical Support ..

Merkel Thanks Uzbek Leader for Logistical Support of Afghan Evacuations

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.