US State Dept. Seeks 8,000 Special Visas for Afghans Who Supported War Effort - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) The US State Department will ask Congress to increase the number of special immigrant visas from 4,000 to 8,000 for those who supported Washington's war effort in Afghanistan, Deputy Secretary of Management and Resources Brian McKeon said on Friday.

"So, that the program that I think folks are familiar with is called the Afghan Special Immigrant visa Program. Congress provides authorization for a certain number of visas each year. Typically, in the last few years, they have provided 4,000 slots. We are asking for 8,000 this year," McKeon told reporters.