US Supreme Court Rejects Trump Bid To Block N. Carolina Mail-in Ballot Deadline Extension

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 04:50 AM

US Supreme Court Rejects Trump Bid to Block N. Carolina Mail-in Ballot Deadline Extension

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The US Supreme Court has rejected a Republican effort to block the deadline extension for absentee mail ballots in the battleground state of North Carolina, a court document revealed.

"The application for injunctive relief presented to THE CHIEF JUSTICE and by him referred to the Court is denied," the court document said on Wednesday.

