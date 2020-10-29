US Supreme Court Rejects Trump Bid to Block N. Carolina Mail-in Ballot Deadline Extension

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The US Supreme Court has rejected a Republican effort to block the deadline extension for absentee mail ballots in the battleground state of North Carolina, a court document revealed.

"The application for injunctive relief presented to THE CHIEF JUSTICE and by him referred to the Court is denied," the court document said on Wednesday.