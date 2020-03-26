- Home
- World
- News
- US to Charge Venezuelan President Maduro With Narco-Terrorism on Thursday - Senator Rubio
US To Charge Venezuelan President Maduro With Narco-Terrorism On Thursday - Senator Rubio
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 08:18 PM
The United States will charge Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro with narco-terrorism later on Thursday, US Senator Marco Rubio announced in a statement
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The United States will charge Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro with narco-terrorism later on Thursday, US Senator Marco Rubio announced in a statement.
"Today, Nicolas Maduro will be indicted by the Justice Department and charged with narco-terrorism," Rubio said via Twitter.