US To Distribute 25 Million Masks Against Covid-19

US to distribute 25 million masks against Covid-19

President Joe Biden's administration is set to distribute 25 million masks starting from next month, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said Wednesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden's administration is set to distribute 25 million masks starting from next month, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said Wednesday.

"In the month of March, we will begin to deliver millions of masks to food banks and community health centers around the country," he said.

"We will deliver more than 25 million masks across the country, these masks will be available in more than 1300 community health centres, and 60,000 food pantries nationwide."

More Stories From World

