US To Impose Iran-Related Sanctions On 4 Russian, Iranian Entities - Reports

Wed 25th November 2020 | 09:45 PM

US to Impose Iran-Related Sanctions on 4 Russian, Iranian Entities - Reports

The US government will impose Iran-related sanctions on four Russian and Iranian entities, Reuters reported on Wednesday citing Special Envoy for Iran Elliott Abrams

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) The US government will impose Iran-related sanctions on four Russian and Iranian entities, Reuters reported on Wednesday citing Special Envoy for Iran Elliott Abrams.

Eliott accused the entities in China and Russia of engaging in activities to promote Iran's missile program and said the United States will continue to exert pressure on Iran by imposing more sanction in the coming weeks, the report said.

