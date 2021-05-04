UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Transfers Remaining Prisoners Out Of Secretive 'Camp 7' At Guantanamo - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 08:05 PM

US Transfers Remaining Prisoners Out of Secretive 'Camp 7' at Guantanamo - Pentagon

The United States has transferred all of the remaining detainees out of the notorious Camp 7 at Guantanamo Bay and consolidated the 40 remaining prisoners in two units at the prison camp on the eastern edge of Cuba, the Defense Department said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) The United States has transferred all of the remaining detainees out of the notorious Camp 7 at Guantanamo Bay and consolidated the 40 remaining prisoners in two units at the prison camp on the eastern edge of Cuba, the Defense Department said on Tuesday.

"This transfer consolidated all 40 detainees from three to two detention facilities," the department said in a press release. "This fiscally responsible decision will reduce the detention facility's footprint and will eliminate maintenance requirements and costs incurred by Camp VII."

While the release gave few details, Camp 7 has been used to house some of the most dangerous terrorists captured following the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States, including Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and several others accused of masterminding the 2001 terrorist strikes on New York and Washington.

Many of the detainees at Camp 7 were tortured with waterboarding and other techniques in secret CIA prisons overseas before being transferred to GITMO.

In February, shortly after taking office, President Joe Biden launched a formal review of the Guantanamo Bay detention facility, also known as Gitmo, with the White House claiming the president intends to close prison before leaving office.

The Trump administration blocked a planned closure of Gitmo sought by former President Barack Obama.

Related Topics

Terrorist Barack Obama Washington White House CIA Trump Guantanamo New York United States Cuba February September All From

Recent Stories

No Casualties as Rockets Hit Iraqi Base Housing US ..

1 minute ago

Nasdaq leads US stocks down amid valuation worries ..

1 minute ago

US Stock Indexes Down Almost 2% on Fears of 'Sell ..

1 minute ago

Dubai to host first in-person travel &amp; tourism ..

40 minutes ago

Sinner marches on in Madrid after Guido retires

1 minute ago

Napoleon's used hanky goes on sale

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.