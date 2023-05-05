(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PANAJI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) The United States is trying once again to interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"The US is again trying to interfere in Afghanistan's affairs.

There is convincing evidence that the US is supporting terrorist groups, including the Turkistan Islamic Party (banned in Russia) and Al Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia), which all remain on the territory of Afghanistan and oppose the the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism)," Lavrov said at a press conference following a meeting of SCO foreign ministers.

The US is also trying to reintroduce its military infrastructure in the region, including in Afghanistan and Central Asia, the minister said, adding that Russia will firmly oppose any such attempts.