US, Turkey To Carry Out Observation Flight Over Russia From Oct 14-18 - Russian Military

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 02:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The US and Turkish inspectors will perform an observation flight over Russia from Monday to Friday within the international Open Skies Treaty, the head of Russian Defense Ministry's National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center, Sergei Ryzhkov, said.

"From October 14-18, as part of implementation of the international Open Skies Treaty the joint mission of Turkey and the United States will conduct an observation flight over Russia on board of a Turkish plane CN-235 that will take off from the Kubinka airfield," Ryzhkov told the official newspaper of the Russian Armed Forces, Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star).

Russian experts will control the flight and the equipment used by the inspectors, he added.

The Treaty on Open Skies was signed in 1992 to promote openness and transparency of military forces and activities in the post-Cold War period.

The treaty allows the member states to openly gather information on respective armed forces and their military activities during scheduled observation flights. The signatories include most of the NATO states, Russia, Belarus, Ukraine and several others.

