UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Urges Houthis To Engage In Peace Talks After Saturday Attacks On Saudi Arabia

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 06:30 AM

US Urges Houthis to Engage in Peace Talks After Saturday Attacks on Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) The United States condemns the recent attacks launched by Houthi rebels on Saudi Arabia and Washington is calling for peace negotiations, US State Department Spokesperson Ned price said.

"The United States strongly condemns the Houthis' attacks on population centers in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, February 27. These attacks threaten not only innocent civilians but also prospects for peace and stability in Yemen. We call on the Houthis to end these egregious attacks and engage constructively with UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths and U.S. Special Envoy Tim Lenderking with the goal of bringing peace, prosperity, and security to the Yemeni people," Price said in a Sunday statement.

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia's air defense systems intercepted several attacks launched by Houthi rebels. According to the Al Arabiya broadcaster, an attempted Saturday drone attack came less than 24 hours after the Arab Coalition thwarted three attacks by the Houthis on Saudi Arabia on Friday. Houthis also launched a ballistic missile toward Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's capital, on Saturday.

Yemen has been gripped by an internal conflict between government forces and the Houthi movement for over six years. A Saudi-led coalition has been conducting an air campaign against the Houthi rebels in Yemen since 2015, at the request of President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi.

Related Topics

Drone Attack United Nations Washington Yemen Riyadh Price United States Saudi Arabia February Sunday 2015 Government Arab

Recent Stories

UN condemns Houthi terrorism

6 hours ago

Final Annual Camel Races Festival &#039;Wathba 202 ..

8 hours ago

New report offers global startups, investors insig ..

9 hours ago

FAHR issues 2020 interactive annual report

9 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attacks by ballistic ..

9 hours ago

Swiss Ambassador visits RAKEZ to explore investmen ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.