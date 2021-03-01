US Urges Houthis to Engage in Peace Talks After Saturday Attacks on Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) The United States condemns the recent attacks launched by Houthi rebels on Saudi Arabia and Washington is calling for peace negotiations, US State Department Spokesperson Ned price said.

"The United States strongly condemns the Houthis' attacks on population centers in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, February 27. These attacks threaten not only innocent civilians but also prospects for peace and stability in Yemen. We call on the Houthis to end these egregious attacks and engage constructively with UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths and U.S. Special Envoy Tim Lenderking with the goal of bringing peace, prosperity, and security to the Yemeni people," Price said in a Sunday statement.

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia's air defense systems intercepted several attacks launched by Houthi rebels. According to the Al Arabiya broadcaster, an attempted Saturday drone attack came less than 24 hours after the Arab Coalition thwarted three attacks by the Houthis on Saudi Arabia on Friday. Houthis also launched a ballistic missile toward Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's capital, on Saturday.

Yemen has been gripped by an internal conflict between government forces and the Houthi movement for over six years. A Saudi-led coalition has been conducting an air campaign against the Houthi rebels in Yemen since 2015, at the request of President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi.