US Urges Private Sector To Be Vigilant About Sanctions Evasion Efforts - Justice Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2023 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) The United States issued advisories urging the private sector to be vigilant about sanctions evasion efforts, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said on Thursday.

"And starting today, the division will issue joint advisories with the Commerce and Treasury Departments ” akin to the FCPA guidance we have for years published jointly with the SEC - to inform the private sector about enforcement trends and to convey the department's expectations as to national security-related compliance," Monaco said in prepared remarks at the American Bar Association National Institute on White Collar Crime.

Monaco added that there will be some significant announcements in some key cases in the coming weeks.

The National Security Division will expand its capacity to investigate and prosecute corporate sanctions violations, the release said.

