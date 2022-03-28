UrduPoint.com

US Warship Forrest Sherman Arrives In Poland's Gdansk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2022 | 01:00 AM

US Warship Forrest Sherman Arrives in Poland's Gdansk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) The US Navy's guided missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman arrived in the Polish city of Gdansk on Sunday for a planned port call, the US 6th Fleet said.

"US Navy destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) arrived in Gdansk, Poland, for a scheduled port visit to enhance US-Polish relations and build NATO Alliance cohesion," it said on social media.

Prior to pulling into the port, the warship conducted seamanship and navigation drills with the USS Donald Cook and Poland's guided missile frigate General Kazimierz Pulaski and the Skazak patrol vessel.

"Operating with our NATO Allies on the world stage, prior to pulling into the beautiful country of Poland, is what we are out here to do," commanding officer Greg Page said.

The arrival of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer in the Baltic Sea is a show of force and the US's commitment to NATO collective defense.

Related Topics

NATO World Social Media Visit Gdansk Alliance Sherman Poland Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2022

16 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

16 hours ago
 Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

1 day ago
 Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ru ..

Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ruling party

1 day ago
 PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partne ..

PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partners: Khattak

1 day ago
 Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not ..

Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not Endorsing Regime Change - Whit ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>