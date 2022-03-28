(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) The US Navy's guided missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman arrived in the Polish city of Gdansk on Sunday for a planned port call, the US 6th Fleet said.

"US Navy destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) arrived in Gdansk, Poland, for a scheduled port visit to enhance US-Polish relations and build NATO Alliance cohesion," it said on social media.

Prior to pulling into the port, the warship conducted seamanship and navigation drills with the USS Donald Cook and Poland's guided missile frigate General Kazimierz Pulaski and the Skazak patrol vessel.

"Operating with our NATO Allies on the world stage, prior to pulling into the beautiful country of Poland, is what we are out here to do," commanding officer Greg Page said.

The arrival of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer in the Baltic Sea is a show of force and the US's commitment to NATO collective defense.