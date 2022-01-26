US Welcomes Any Dialogue With Russia to De-Escalate Ukrainian Crisis - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The United States welcomes any security talks with Russia that will de-escalate the situation over Ukraine, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"We would certainly welcome dialogue and diplomacy that could serve to de-escalate in which the Russian Federation engages in good faith," Price said regarding French President Emmanuel Macron's upcoming talks with Russia on Friday. "We would be behind anything that would serve to de-escalate tensions in a genuine way."