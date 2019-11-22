UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Working With Egypt To Deter Russian Jets Purchase - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 03:50 AM

US Working With Egypt to Deter Russian Jets Purchase - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) The United States is working with Egypt to address its self-defense needs and seeks to discourage Cairo from buying Russian fighter jets, which may lead to sanctions, a senior State Department official told reporters.

"If they are to acquire a significant Russian platform like the Sukhoi-35 or the Su-35, that puts them at risk towards sanctions, and that puts them at risk from being compartmentalized in regional considerations," the diplomat said on Thursday. "We are working with them to address their [self-defense] requirements, but have also been very transparent with them in that."

This Russian Kommersant newspaper reported in spring that Egypt had signed a contract to purchase more than 20 Su-35 fighter jets and weaponry worth two billion Dollars.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier in November that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper had sent a letter to Egypt's defense minister threatening sanctions if Cairo did not cancel the deal.

"We're working through it with them, and this is something that we've not completely reconciled yet, but they are acutely aware of what they are putting at risk," the State Department official said.

The diplomat added that the same message had been conveyed to Egypt by other countries, which he left unnamed.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday that the US threat to slap Egypt with sanctions for buying Su-35 fighters was yet another example of Washington's aggressive behavior.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Egypt Cairo Same Lead United States May November From Billion Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Sales of $54.5 billion made at Dubai Airshow 2019

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of Mohammed ..

3 hours ago

JUI-F to start today countrywide protests against ..

3 hours ago

Maulana Fazl claims he was offered Senate Chairman ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan highly values its ties with Oman: Sadiq S ..

4 hours ago

UAE leads region in adopting smart technologies

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.