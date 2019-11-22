US Working With Egypt to Deter Russian Jets Purchase - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) The United States is working with Egypt to address its self-defense needs and seeks to discourage Cairo from buying Russian fighter jets, which may lead to sanctions, a senior State Department official told reporters.

"If they are to acquire a significant Russian platform like the Sukhoi-35 or the Su-35, that puts them at risk towards sanctions, and that puts them at risk from being compartmentalized in regional considerations," the diplomat said on Thursday. "We are working with them to address their [self-defense] requirements, but have also been very transparent with them in that."

This Russian Kommersant newspaper reported in spring that Egypt had signed a contract to purchase more than 20 Su-35 fighter jets and weaponry worth two billion Dollars.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier in November that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper had sent a letter to Egypt's defense minister threatening sanctions if Cairo did not cancel the deal.

"We're working through it with them, and this is something that we've not completely reconciled yet, but they are acutely aware of what they are putting at risk," the State Department official said.

The diplomat added that the same message had been conveyed to Egypt by other countries, which he left unnamed.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday that the US threat to slap Egypt with sanctions for buying Su-35 fighters was yet another example of Washington's aggressive behavior.