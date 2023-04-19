UrduPoint.com

US Would Like To Have Strategic Stability Talks With Russia, China - Senior Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2023 | 03:20 AM

US Would Like to Have Strategic Stability Talks With Russia, China - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The United States would really like to have strategic stability talks with Russia and China, US National Nuclear Security Administration Administrator Jill Hruby said during a congressional hearing.

"With Russia and China, we would really like to be in strategic stability dialogues, but we aren't," Hruby told the US Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday.

Hruby pointed out that the United States is working on verification technologies for new weapons systems so that when there is a window open again for discussions with Russia or China, there will not be a barrier associated with not having proper verification technologies developed.

The United States and its allies are doubling down on non-proliferation activities to ensure they are collectively supportive of non-proliferation programs, including the programs around so-called hot zones, which includes Ukraine, Hruby said.

There are also other regions the United States and its allies have in their scope to maintain detection of materials that could be lost or stolen from countries that have nuclear materials, Hruby added.

