US Yet To Transmit Written Response To Russia's Security Proposals - State Dept.
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2022 | 01:30 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The United States has not yet transmitted to Moscow a written response to their set of security proposals for Europe, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Tuesday.
"What I can tell you today is that the response has not been transmitted to Moscow, but I can assure you that once the response is sent we will let you know," Price told a press briefing when asked if there is any timeline for the US' written response to Russia.