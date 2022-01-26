(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The United States has not yet transmitted to Moscow a written response to their set of security proposals for Europe, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Tuesday.

"What I can tell you today is that the response has not been transmitted to Moscow, but I can assure you that once the response is sent we will let you know," Price told a press briefing when asked if there is any timeline for the US' written response to Russia.