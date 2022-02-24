Users Report Problems With Telegram Messenger - Downdetector

(@FahadShabbir)

Users of the Telegram messenger around the world report issues in its work, according to monitoring portal Downdetector

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Users of the Telegram messenger around the world report issues in its work, according to monitoring portal Downdetector.

The issues began around 06:03 GMT. As of 09:53 GMT, 381 complaints were recorded: 40% of complaints are related to connection to the server, 34% of social network users complain about problems with the application, another 26% of complaints about problems with receiving messages.

The issues were reported by residents of Russia, as well as Ukraine, Belarus, Poland and a number of other countries.