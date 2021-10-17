UrduPoint.com

Uzbek Logistics Center Receives Nearly 100 Tonnes Of UN Humanitarian Aid For Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 02:20 PM

Uzbek Logistics Center Receives Nearly 100 Tonnes of UN Humanitarian Aid for Afghanistan

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2021) The Termez Cargo Center in Uzbekistan received from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) a total of 96 tonnes of humanitarian aid destined for Afghanistan, the director of the cargo center Nodirbek Jalilov told Sputnik.

"The total volume of delivered cargo is 96 tonnes, these are essential items," Jalilov said.

He noted that the list of aid delivered included blankets, tents and plastic cutlery.

The aid will be then transported to Afghanistan via the Termez-Hairatan border which is located less than 1.

24 miles from the cargo center.

Since the start of October, Jailov told Sputnik, around 40 railroad cars of food had arrived to Termez for Afghanistan via the UN World Food Program. This food was then transported to the Termez-Hairatan border via trucks.

Earlier this week, the UN announced that its refugee agency will send three planes with humanitarian aid for Afghanistan via Termez. The first aircraft landed on October 15 and two more were expected to land this weekend.

Related Topics

Afghanistan World United Nations Uzbekistan October Border From Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai to revive global event industry: G ..

Expo 2020 Dubai to revive global event industry: Germany Commissioner General

7 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns Kandahar mosque blast in Afg ..

UAE strongly condemns Kandahar mosque blast in Afghanistan

3 hours ago
 ADNOC Drilling Board approves ambitious growth pla ..

ADNOC Drilling Board approves ambitious growth plan, sees inclusion in major glo ..

3 hours ago
 Brazil reports more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases

Brazil reports more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 240.44 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 240.44 million

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2021

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.