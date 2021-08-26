Uzbekistan Considers Taliban as Indisputable Part of Afghan Society - Foreign Ministry

Tashkent has maintained contact with the Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) for several years and considers it an indisputable part of the Afghan society, Uzbek Deputy Foreign Minister Farkhod Arziyev said on Thursday, adding that Uzbekistan acknowledges that the movement came to power in Afghanistan

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Tashkent has maintained contact with the Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) for several years and considers it an indisputable part of the Afghan society, Uzbek Deputy Foreign Minister Farkhod Arziyev said on Thursday, adding that Uzbekistan acknowledges that the movement came to power in Afghanistan.

"The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan and we can say that they completely control the country," Arziyev told a Senate session.

The diplomat recalled that Uzbek authorities have maintained contact with the Taliban for several years and consider that "an indisputable factor of the Afghan society."

"We support the formation of a government in Afghanistan that takes into account the interests of all political forces and achieves them through peaceful negotiations. We have always distanced ourselves from the idea that the Afghan problem can be solved by force in Afghanistan," Arziyev added.