UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uzbekistan Plans New WTO Accession Talks This Year - Investment Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 12:40 PM

Uzbekistan Plans New WTO Accession Talks This Year - Investment Ministry

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Uzbekistan prepares another meeting on joining the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2021, the Uzbek ministry of investments and foreign trade said.

On Wednesday, the ministry's chief Sardor Umurzakov held online talks with WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

"Holding this year the fifth session of the working group on Uzbekistan's joining the WTO is one of the prior objectives on the agenda of bilateral cooperation," the statement said.

The parties discussed a number of practical issues concerning the preparations of the forthcoming talks and outlined further steps in this direction.

In 1998, Uzbekistan created the working group on joining the WTO, following receiving its observer status at the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT), the WTO predecessor. In July 2020, the group has its fourth meeting with the WTO and other countries after a 15-year break. According to the Uzbek foreign ministry, in case of joining, the country hopes to receive privileges of a state with a developing economy.

Related Topics

World Ngozi Uzbekistan July 2020 Agreement

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ajman performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

11 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

56 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

2 hours ago

India reports 362,727 new coronavirus infections

2 hours ago

Local Press: On Eid, the UAE’s ethos of giving i ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.