Vaccines May Be Effective Against Severe COVID-19 Cases Despite Omicron - WHO

Wed 01st December 2021 | 08:58 PM

Vaccines May be Effective Against Severe COVID-19 Cases Despite Omicron - WHO

Current vaccines can be effective against severe COVID-19 cases despite the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant, World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Current vaccines can be effective against severe COVID-19 cases despite the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant, World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Wednesday.

"Vaccines are likely to have some protection, we still need to find out if there is a loss on protection but we think vaccines will still protect against severe disease as they have against the other variants," Swaminathan told a press conference.

