London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Johann van Graan has told Bath to prepare for a "massive challenge" in a January featuring European Champions Cup games against French giants Racing 92 and Toulouse.

Premiership title-contenders Bath came from behind to win 17-10 at home to west country rivals Gloucester on Sunday as they moved up into third place in English rugby union's top flight.

Their attention will now turn to European encounters with Racing and Toulouse before a busy January sees Bath back in Premiership action with another derby clash away to Bristol.

"In the bigger scheme of things, this was a very important game," said Bath head of rugby Van Graan following a fightback featuring two tries by full-back Tom de Glanville.

"The fact we won will put us in a position among the contenders when we come back in March after the (Premiership) break.

"We are right in it with the fact we won today. We are in a good position, so hopefully, February and March will be kind to us."

The 43-year-old South African added: "We have got a pretty healthy squad.

If you look at the next three weeks in isolation -- Racing at home, Toulouse away and then Bristol away -- we have got a massive challenge ahead of us."

De Glanville, the son of former England captain Phil de Glanville, scored a try in each half, with wing Mill Muir also crossing Gloucester's line and Scotland fly-half Finn Russell adding a lone conversion.

For second-bottom Gloucester, a ninth successive Premiership loss represented their worst run of results in the competition's history.

The Cherry and Whites had led 10-5 at half-time thanks to a Ruan Ackermann try, plus a conversion and penalty from Russell's fellow Scotland international Adam Hastings.

"I think if we had played like that all season, we would be in a different part of the table," said Gloucester boss George Skivington.

"I am pretty pleased with what I saw. I know we didn't win the game, and probably a draw would have been a fair result.

"I haven't got too many complaints. The boys' attitude was outstanding. When we stuck to the plan, we looked good."