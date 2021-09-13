UrduPoint.com

Venezuelan Energy System Target Of 'Terrorist Attack' - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 02:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) Venezuela's power system has come under a 'terrorist attack' resulting in power outages in several regions of the country, including the capital city, Venezuela's Electricity Minister Nestor Revelor told VTV.

"We want to report on a new attack on the country's national electric system," Revelor said, adding that the act was a "terrorist attack."

On Sunday, local media reported that at least seven states including Zulia, Merida, Tachira, Aragua, Carabobo, Nueva Esparta and Falcon experienced a partial power outage.� Seven other states experienced problems with internet connectivity.

The power outage problems were caused by an explosion at a big substation in the city of Santa Cruz in the Aragua state, the minister said and noted that the transformer was attacked.

"Fortunately, we have already restored (the power supply) in the area of the metropolitan district and we are currently in the process of fully renovating (the supply of electricity) in the states of Zulia, Tachira, Nueva Esparta which suffered from the blow," Revelor added.

In March 2019, Venezuela experienced two big-scale power outages. The first, was an accident at the country's largest hydroelectric station at the Guri Dam on March 7, which led to the biggest blackout in the country's history, leaving 20 of the 23 states with no energy. On March 25, the country suffered another major blackout with disruption to electricity in 21 states.

