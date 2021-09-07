Venezuelan Government, Opposition Reach First Agreements in Mexico - Norway

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) The Venezuelan government and opposition have found common grounds on the protection of sovereignty of the Essequibo region, disputed by Guyana, and the social protection of Venezuelan citizens during Norway-mediated second round of negotiations in Mexico.

"The participants of the negotiating table on Venezuela, set up in line with the Memorandum of Understanding signed on August 13, 2021, met in Mexico City, United States of Mexico, from September 3 to 6, 2021, as a result of which two agreements were reached � the agreement on the ratification and protection of Venezuela's sovereignty over Guyana-Essequibo, and the partial agreement on the social protection of the Venezuelan people," a joint statement released by the Norwegian government read.

The parties agreed to create mechanisms for restoring and obtaining state resources to meet the social needs of the population, particularly those affected by the coronavirus, including from international organizations, the statement read.

The next round of negotiations will primarily focus on constitution-related issues, including respect for institutions established by law. The parties will also continue discussions on the economy and social protection, including special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund, of which Venezuela is a member state, the statement said.

The delegations have expressed their gratitude to Norway for its mediation efforts, Russia and the Netherlands for the support of the negotiation process, and Mexico for hosting the meetings.

The Venezuelan crisis broke out in January 2019 when, after disputing incumbent President Nicolas Maduro's re-election in May 2018, opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president. While he is recognized by the United States and some other countries, Russia, China, and several other states have backed Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.